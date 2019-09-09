Expect sunny skies and warm temperatures this week around Colorado Springs, according to the National Weather Service.
Monday's forecast high is 84 along with a slight breeze of 5 to 10 mph and clear skies, according to the weather service in Pueblo.
Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures are expected to remain in the low 80s. Thursday and Friday the daytime temperatures drop slightly, with an expected high of 78 on Thursday. The forecast Thursday night low is 48.
The weather service's forecast shows Saturday warming up slightly to a high of about 85.
Click here for the National Weather Service's detailed forecast.