A chance of snow returns to the Colorado Springs forecast, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
After a mostly sunny day Thursday with an expected high temperature of 42 in Colorado Springs, the weather service says there is a 50% chance of snow Friday and 70% chance of flakes falling Saturday.
Snow is likely after 11 a.m. Friday with an expected high temperature of 40. Total accumulation of 1 to 2 inches of snow is possible through Friday night.
More snow showers are likely Saturday, mainly before 11 a.m., with about 1 inch possible around Colorado Springs.
Meanwhile, more than 20 inches of snow is possible in the southern mountains of Colorado from Thursday night through Sunday night, according to OpenSnow.com.
Relatively nice today with unsettled weather for tomorrow and Saturday. Widespread snow possible Saturday with winds on the plains. #cowx pic.twitter.com/TcsOTX04vW— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) December 26, 2019