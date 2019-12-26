A chance of snow returns to the Colorado Springs forecast, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

After a mostly sunny day Thursday with an expected high temperature of 42 in Colorado Springs, the weather service says there is a 50% chance of snow Friday and 70% chance of flakes falling Saturday.

Snow is likely after 11 a.m. Friday with an expected high temperature of 40. Total accumulation of 1 to 2 inches of snow is possible through Friday night. 

More snow showers are likely Saturday, mainly before 11 a.m., with about 1 inch possible around Colorado Springs.

Tags

Digital Director

Jerry has worked in several roles at The Gazette since joining the staff in August 1997. He's the Digital Director. Jerry is a native of North Dakota and went to college in Minnesota.

Load comments