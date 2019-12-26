A chance of snow returns to the Colorado Springs forecast, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
After a mostly sunny day Thursday with an expected high temperature of 42 in Colorado Springs, the weather service says there is a 50% chance of snow Friday and 70% chance of flakes falling Saturday.
Snow is likely after 11 a.m. Friday with an expected high temperature of 40. Total accumulation of 1 to 2 inches of snow is possible through Friday night.
More snow showers are likely Saturday, mainly before 11 a.m., with about 1 inch possible around Colorado Springs.
Relatively nice today with unsettled weather for tomorrow and Saturday. Widespread snow possible Saturday with winds on the plains. #cowx pic.twitter.com/TcsOTX04vW— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) December 26, 2019