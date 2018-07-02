Another hot and dry work week is expected for Colorado Springs with high temperatures reaching the lower 90s and little chance of precipitation, forecasts the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Monday will be sunny with a high of 90 degrees and slight southeast winds, meteorologists predict.
Hazy skies are expected Monday due to wildfire smoke, said Gazette news partner KKTV.
The Fourth of July will see mostly sunny skies with a high of 88 degrees and a 20 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms that will run into Thursday morning.
The rest of the week will see highs of about 85 degrees and some cloud cover as isolated afternoon thunderstorms continue to develop Thursday and Friday, the weather service forecasts.
“Better chances for moisture into southern Colorado come Thursday and Friday, but widespread storms are not expected at this time,” said KKTV.
As wildfires burn throughout Colorado, a burn ban remains in effect for El Paso County – prohibiting campfires, the sale or use of fireworks, outdoor smoking, public prescribed burning and outdoor cooking or fires on private property.