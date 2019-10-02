A foggy, wet Wednesday morning will give way to a sunny skies by the afternoon, forecasters at the National Weather Service Office in Pueblo predict.
About 6:30 a.m., temperatures hovered around 46 degrees, the NWS reported, but they are expected to reach a high near 70.
A cold front will bring colder conditions Thursday, too, with a high predicted near 57 degrees.
The sun will return by Thursday afternoon, along with higher temperatures, and remain through the weekend, NWS said.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 70. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Thursday: A slight chance of drizzle before 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. South southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.