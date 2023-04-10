A weather pattern bringing a wave of potentially record-breaking warmth through the Colorado Springs area this week could signal a drier-than-normal spring, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Temperatures are expected to reach around 83 degrees on Tuesday and near 82 on Wednesday, soaring above the maximum temperature normal of 60 degrees for both April 11 and 12. The midweek temps could be record-breaking if they do indeed meet expectations, beating a high of 80 degrees for April 11 set in 1982 and a high of 77 for April 12 set in 2010.

The mini heat wave, brought on by a ridge of high pressure over the Rockies, is expected to drop down to temperatures in the 60s and potential light rain by Friday. Meteorologist Mark Wankowski said it's too early to tell how much rain may fall in Colorado Springs.

"It definitely looks like there will be rain and snow at higher elevations," Wankowski said. "How much is still in question.”

Upper level ridging building across the Rockies will bring unseasonably warm temperatures this week, with record high temperatures possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. #cowx pic.twitter.com/ZBQDtRHS0l — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) April 10, 2023

So far this month, 11% of April's normal total of 1.45 inches of precipitation has fallen, and Friday's showers — models are predicting a quick system with light precipitation — are not likely to bring much relief to worsening drought conditions in southern Colorado, Wankowski said.

According to weather service data, this month has seen 3.0 inches of snow, just over half of April's normal 5.5 inches total.

The relatively dry month comes on the heels of one of the driest Marches in history for the Colorado Springs area.

Last month, there were 0.08 inches of precipitation, falling well below the normal 0.79. What is typically the snowiest month of the year also left Colorado Springs with few flurries. Data shows the total snowfall for March stood at 0.3 inches, whereas the normal is 5.7 inches. This was second to a record low in March 1966, which saw 0.1 inches of snow.

This week, humidity levels could hover between 7-9% in El Paso County. Anything below 15% is considered "critical" for fire weather, though dry air during the spring is very normal, Wankowski said.

Additionally, worsening drought levels have created dry grasses and other fuels, making conditions in El Paso County and the southeast plains ripe for fire danger. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, none of the county was experiencing 'severe drought' conditions at the end of March.

That number has since jumped to almost 48%.

"Right now, the outlook is drier than normal through the spring, and that will likely keep the drought conditions in check or getting worse across southeast Colorado," Wankowski said. "We still need to see how the summer monsoon season develops."