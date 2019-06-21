Update 12:58 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for El Paso County and surrounding counties until 8 p.m.
-
Heavy rain and plummeting temperatures are in Colorado Springs' forecast this weekend, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted highs of 78 degrees Friday and 66 degrees Saturday and Sunday.
Friday has a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. and into the evening. A 5 to 10 mph wind is expected to increase to 15 to 20 mph in the morning, with gusts of up to 35 mph.
6/21 11am MDT: The severe threat is increasing for the northern portions of our area this afternoon, especially northern El Paso and Teller Counties. Wind and hail are the main threats, but an isolated tornado is not out of the question along the Palmer Divide. #cowx #Colorado pic.twitter.com/Mv9wTknrAf— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) June 21, 2019
At night, a 10 to 15 mph wind is expected to decrease to 5 to 10 mph.
"A cold front swings through for the afternoon and evening touching off a few showers and storms around the Pikes Peak region," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "Best shot right now looks to be along the Palmer Divide. Some of the storms could be strong to severe, but widespread severe weather is not expected at this time. This front will also cool us down for the weekend."
Saturday has a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms that increases to a 70 percent chance after 3 p.m., the weather service said. The 70 percent chance continues until midnight before lessening, with between a tenth of an inch and a quarter-inch of rainfall possible.
Sunday has a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, with between a tenth of an inch and a quarter-inch of additional rainfall possible. The chance of showers and thunderstorms decreases to 20 percent at night.
On average, temperatures reach 81 degrees June 21 and 22 and 82 degrees June 23, weather service data show.
It may be the first day of summer, but snow is falling in the northern Colorado mountains above 9,000 feet this morning, including here at Rabbit Ears Pass (~9,400 feet). Additional mountain snow expected through the weekend. #cowx image is courtesy of #CDOT pic.twitter.com/IHknl56gNn— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 21, 2019
The first few days of summer in the high country could bring snow, meteorologists say.