Temperatures are expected to be exceptionally high Wednesday along the Front Range, with some areas reaching higher than 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Denver is forecast to reach 100-degree weather Wednesday through Friday. Pueblo is expected to reach 102 degrees Thursday and as high as 103 degrees on Friday.
Near record (but not quite) high temperatures are expected across the region Wednesday afternoon. Expect the heat to persist through Saturday. Dry conditions are expected through Saturday, as well. For a more detailed forecast, visit https://t.co/UJvWJygyEM #COwx #Colorado pic.twitter.com/FtVPDlvZ1o— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 17, 2019
The high in Colorado Springs on Wednesday is expected to reach 96 degrees along with a 20% chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms, the Pueblo service's forecast shows. The maximum daily record for July 17 was set in 2010 at 96 degrees, according to the service's data.
Chances for precipitation will diminish for the remainder of the week in Colorado Springs. Thursday will be sunny with a high of 96 degrees and meteorologists expect temperatures to climb to 97 degrees by Friday.
Rain showers are expected to return Saturday afternoon and the high will be near 94 degrees. Sunday will be slightly cooler with a high near 86 degrees and showers are likely after noon.