Clear, sunny skies might be met with afternoon thunderstorms Friday and through the weekend, the Pueblo office of the National Weather Service predicts.
There’s a 40% chance showers and thunderstorms will make their way to Colorado Springs before 11 p.m. Friday, forecasters say. The possibility of storms continues throughout the weekend, while temperatures are predicted to remain in the mid 80s.
See the full forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11 p.m.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 86. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
