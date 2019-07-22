After thunderstorms produced nearly 2 inches of rain in parts of the Pikes Peak region over the weekend, the rain isn't expected to let up this week, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Pueblo say.
Northern areas of Colorado Springs received up to 1.36 inches of rain during a 24-hour period, beginning 10:45 a.m. Saturday, according to preliminary reports from the weather service. Pueblo received 3.18 inches of rain during the same period.
Afternoon thunderstorms are possible Monday in Colorado Springs, the forecast shows. The high will be near 77 degrees and there is a 50% chance for precipitation after 2 p.m.
The main threat during thunderstorms will be lightning and locally heavy rainfall. Strong to severe storms will be possible Monday evening along and west of the Interstate 25 corridor, a hazardous weather outlook issued by the service said. Hail is also a threat.
A 40% chance of rain will return Tuesday afternoon with a high near 82 degrees. Storms are expected to continue through the night.
Wednesday is expected to bring the heaviest rainfall in Colorado Springs with a 50% chance of storms, the forecast shows. The high will be near 90 degrees.
There is a slight chance for rain early Thursday before 1 p.m., then chances increase to 80%. The high will be near 87 degrees.
Temperatures should stay in the high 80s Friday and through the weekend, where slight chances for storms are expected, meteorologists say.