Several flights in and out of Colorado Springs Airport were delayed or canceled Wednesday amid high wind warnings.

As of 5 p.m., 17 flights were canceled and 21 flights were delayed at the airport, according to Flight Aware. Meanwhile, at Denver International Airport, more than 700 flights in and out of Denver were delayed or canceled, according to Flight Aware.

Denver had the most flight cancellations of any airport in the United States on Wednesday morning and the third most cancellations worldwide, beat only by Shanghai Pudong International Airport and Beijing Capital International Airport, according to Flight Aware.

In a statement, the airport said anyone traveling on Wednesday should check their flight status before leaving for the airport. More delays are expected throughout the day as winds are predicted to pick up.

