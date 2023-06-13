With another flash flood watch and severe weather warnings in place for Tuesday, impacts from an extremely wet month are expected to linger throughout the Colorado Springs area for the remainder of the week.

Soil saturation, creek, and waterway levels may contribute to urbanized flooding at faster rates than usual, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

“It goes without saying that it’s been really rainy and wet over the past month, with May receiving well above-average levels of precipitation and the first weeks of June as well, so the soil is very saturated from previous rainfall,” said Justin Loen, a service hydrologist for the Weather Service.

“The soil has a certain capacity for moisture it can hold, so when the rain starts, and the soil is already saturated it causes runoff.”

The Colorado Springs area is experiencing what Loen termed high antecedent moisture conditions, which refers to a weather system's overall wetness or dryness, and the soil's ability to catch and retain moisture.

Loen said the high antecedent moisture levels paired with the intense rainfall have contributed to surface runoff, urbanized flooding and increased levels in the city's creeks and waterways.

“The first thing you’ll see in these big rain events is surface runoff, which will inevitably flow downhill and end up in some creek or waterway, with how our drainage system operates,” Loen said,

“Not only are our creeks running relatively high, but anytime our soil is super saturated and more or less at maximum capacity, existing soil moisture will percolate lower in the soil profile and push itself through the screen beds, contributing to the flow in the creeks.”

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, water levels in Monument and Fountain Creek in Colorado Springs are above normal at 88% and 87%. Fountain Creek in Security-Widefield is gauging much above normal at 92%.

Loen said much of Monday’s localized flooding can be attributed to the high intensity of rainfall, with areas like Security-Widefield accumulating over an inch of rainfall in one hour.

“Anytime you get that amount of rain it will contribute to flooding,” Loen said.

Rainfall experienced Monday set a record for June 12 with 4.02 inches of rain recorded in a 24-hour cycle.

Coupled with the 1.47 inches of rain that fell Sunday, an all-time two-day record was set with a total of 5.36 inches. The previous two-day record of 5.36 inches was set on Sept. 14 and 15 in 2011.

According to NWS, Colorado Springs is currently experiencing record-high rainfall for June, with a total of 6.71 inches recorded thus far. On average, the area experiences 1.02 inches for the month. The lowest recorded rainfall for June was set in 1954 at 0 inches.

Meanwhile on Pikes Peak, blizzard conditions Monday afternoon forced evacuations from Summit House and the Cog Railway, according to Skyler Rorabaugh a Manager on Pikes Peak America’s Mountain.

“Severe snow and whiteout conditions forced evacuations for us Monday, and the situation continues today,” Rorabaugh said, “We’re seeing three-foot snow drifts and about half an inch of ice on the roads.”

Reporting 6 to 8 inches of snow on Pikes Peak currently, Rorabaugh said as of now, the Cog Railway is in operation Tuesday

With Colorado’s annual monsoon season typically starting in July and peaking in August, curiosity has come to the forefront regarding the summer’s forecast.

According to Paul Wolyn, a meteorologist with the Weather Service in Pueblo, the weather pattern the Pikes Peak region is currently experiencing is separate from the annual monsoon weather system .

Wolyn said the intense rainfall recently experienced in the area is a product of moisture streaming in the southeast from the Gulf of Mexico, resulting in daily rainfall throughout southern Colorado.

Colorado’s monsoon season, however, is a product of moisture streaming in from the Sierra Madres in Mexico and California, interacting with weather systems coming up from the lower plains.

“According to the Climate Prediction Center, we have equal chances in the Colorado Springs area for precipitation levels over the summer,” Wolyn said,

“As of now, we are trending towards weaker monsoon levels than normal.”

A flash flood watch was issued for Colorado Springs and El Paso County through 9 p.m. Tuesday, with heavy rain, strong winds and hail up to an inch in diameter all in the forecast.

“Torrential rains could lead to flooding concerns in El Paso County,” the Weather Service said in its forecast. “Be aware of high stream flows and unstable stream banks from fast-moving water, especially around Fountain Creek and the Lower Arkansas River.”

Chances of thunderstorms remain in the forecast through Saturday, with hail, gusty winds and heavy localized rainfall contributing to flash flooding being a top concern.

Forecast high temperatures in the 60s and 70s are also cooler than the average high that's near 80 degrees in mid-June.