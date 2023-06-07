A flash flood watch has been issued for several burn scars Wednesday in Colorado, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

The flash flood watch from noon through 9 p.m. area includes the Decker, Spring Creek, Junkins and Hayden Pass burn scars in central and southern Colorado.

Other areas of concern within the watch include the Chalk Cliffs in Chaffee County and Poncha Pass between Chaffee and Saguache counties, according to the Weather Service.

“Another wet and active weather day for the area,” the Weather Service said through social media Wednesday morning, citing localized heavy rainfall and flash flooding to be the main weather impact concerns for the day.

Officials are asking the public to shelter indoors as afternoon thunderstorms approach, to avoid flooded roadways and be wary of lightning.

The Weather Service also said there are flood threats in the Cameron Peak, East Troublesome and Williams Fork fire burn scars in northern Colorado.

Around Colorado Springs, there’s an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early afternoon Wednesday, with an expected high temperature near 74 degrees. The chance of rain is 60% Wednesday night.