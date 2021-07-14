Western Colorado may see flash flooding near several burn scars as rain and thunderstorms continued throughout the state Wednesday.
At around 2:15 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the Pine Gulch fire burn scar near Grand Junction, and then expanded the warning to include the Grizzly Creek fire burn scar after they detected thunderstorms near Glenwood Canyon they said could or were already producing flash floods.
Shortly after, I-70 was closed down again near Glenwood Canyon for the second day in a row, marking the latest in a series of closures for the highway as summer storms and rains have pounded the area and caused a slew of traffic-blocking mudslides.
🚫#I70 Glenwood Canyon CLOSED due to potential for flash flooding. **All updates will continue to be posted to https://t.co/uOU0HHbUQ6 and are available by dialing 511.** pic.twitter.com/UIf3HJju4F— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 14, 2021
In southern Colorado, a flash flood warning was issued just before 4 p.m. for Huerfano and Costilla counties after thunderstorms were detected near the Spring Creek burn scar. That warning will last until 7 p.m.
Developing upslope flow behind a cold front moving across the eastern plains will enhance thunderstorm development across the se mts over the next few hours. Storms will be capable of producing very heavy rain with the potential for flash flooding. #cowx pic.twitter.com/ySJ4dsn6j8— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 14, 2021
The weather service said other thunderstorms may develop in the area over the Junkins and Hayden Pass burn scars near Westcliffe until 6 p.m., prompting a flash flood watch for that area.
In Colorado Springs, showers and thunderstorms are forecast until 11 p.m., and there is a chance that rainy weather could continue into the weekend.