Western Colorado may see flash flooding near several burn scars as rain and thunderstorms continued throughout the state Wednesday.

At around 2:15 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the Pine Gulch fire burn scar near Grand Junction, and then expanded the warning to include the Grizzly Creek fire burn scar after they detected thunderstorms near Glenwood Canyon they said could or were already producing flash floods.

Shortly after, I-70 was closed down again near Glenwood Canyon for the second day in a row, marking the latest in a series of closures for the highway as summer storms and rains have pounded the area and caused a slew of traffic-blocking mudslides.

In southern Colorado, a flash flood warning was issued just before 4 p.m. for Huerfano and Costilla counties after thunderstorms were detected near the Spring Creek burn scar. That warning will last until 7 p.m.

The weather service said other thunderstorms may develop in the area over the Junkins and Hayden Pass burn scars near Westcliffe until 6 p.m., prompting a flash flood watch for that area.

In Colorado Springs, showers and thunderstorms are forecast until 11 p.m., and there is a chance that rainy weather could continue into the weekend.  

