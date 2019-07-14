The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the Peyton area until 7:00 p.m. Sunday night.
One to 3 inches of rainfall have fallen in the area.
The National Weather Services warned that another 1 to 2 inches is possible.
According to the weather service, the majority of flood deaths occur in vehicles, so it is advised for drivers to turn around and not drive through flooded roads.
A flood advisory is also in effect for Calhan until 6:30 p.m. According to the weather service, minor flooding is possible in poor drainage areas. An estimated 2 to 4 inches of rain have fallen.