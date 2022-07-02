A flash-flood warning is in effect for Interstate 25 north of Pueblo and south of Wigwam, as well as Pueblo West, Stone City and Florence, officials with the National Weather Service in Pueblo announced Saturday.
According to a tweet sent from the weather service just before 5 p.m., the flash-flood warning covers an area of 100,000 residents. Motorists are cautioned against driving or walking through floodwaters and are advised to move to higher ground in the event of a flash flood.
The warning is in effect until 8 p.m.