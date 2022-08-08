A flash flood warning is in effect until 7:15 p.m. Monday for parts of Teller County, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The warning area includes Cripple Creek and Victor.
The weather service also said there is a lower risk of flooding Monday until around 8 p.m. for the Interstate 25 corridor, including the Colorado Springs area and the Raton Mesa near the Colorado-New Mexico border.
The weather service has issued several alerts for various parts of southern Colorado on Monday.
Flash Flood Warning including Cripple Creek CO, Victor CO and Goldfield CO until 7:15 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/uyOP9jPhnD— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) August 8, 2022
The weather service had forecast a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the Colorado Springs area on Monday, mainly developing after 2 p.m.
A special weather statement has been issued for Custer County, CO until 6:00 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/JBLGqwfJNc— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) August 8, 2022