A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms was forecast Monday around Colorado Springs, mainly before 2 p.m.

A flash flood warning is in effect until 7:15 p.m. Monday for parts of Teller County, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

The warning area includes Cripple Creek and Victor.

The weather service also said there is a lower risk of flooding Monday until around 8 p.m. for the Interstate 25 corridor, including the Colorado Springs area and the Raton Mesa near the Colorado-New Mexico border.

The weather service has issued several alerts for various parts of southern Colorado on Monday.

The weather service had forecast a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the Colorado Springs area on Monday, mainly developing after 2 p.m.

