A flash-flood warning was issued for parts of El Paso County, according to the National Weather Service of Pueblo.
The warning was issued just before 7 p.m. and is in affect for northeastern El Paso County until 9:45 p.m.
Heavy rain from thunderstorms are expected to flood small creeks, highways, streets and underpasses. Residents are advised to move to higher ground and avoid driving through floodwaters.
Other parts of El Paso County are currently under flood watch.
Click or tap here for road closures on The Gazette's interactive traffic map.