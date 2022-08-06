07_12_20 redrocks0057.jpg

A summer thunderstorm rains on northern Colorado Springs with Garden of the Gods in the foreground Sunday, July 12, 2020. Afternoon thunderstorms are in the forecast in El Paso County for the next four days. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

A flash-flood warning was issued for parts of El Paso County, according to the National Weather Service of Pueblo

The warning was issued just before 7 p.m. and is in affect for northeastern El Paso County until 9:45 p.m.

Heavy rain from thunderstorms are expected to flood small creeks, highways, streets and underpasses. Residents are advised to move to higher ground and avoid driving through floodwaters. 

Other parts of El Paso County are currently under flood watch. 

