A flash flood warning for parts of southern El Paso County has been issued Wednesday afternoon by the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

The areas in the flash flood warning include Security, Widefield, Fountain and Wigwam.

The warning was issued around 2:50 p.m. and is in place until 5:45 p.m.

The weather service had forecast an 80% chance of precipitation. The expected high temperature Wednesday in Colorado Springs is 89.

Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued throughout Wednesday in several areas of southern Colorado, and a flash flood warning was issued for Pueblo and Custer counties until 5:15 p.m.

Thursday and Friday see lower rainfall chances in the Colorado Springs area, and temperatures are forecast to be in the low to mid 90s.