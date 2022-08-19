A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of El Paso County, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The warning is in effect until 8:45 p.m. for Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, The Air Force Academy, Security-Widefield and Pikeview. Between 1 to 1.5 inches of rain have already fallen and another 0.5 inches is possible.
The flash flood will affect creeks, streets and highways, according to the weather service.
At 5:12 p.m., the weather service issued a special weather statement, forecasting pea-sized hail and 30-mile-an-hour winds for Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs and Pikeview. The areas were on watch for pea-sized hail until 5:45 p.m.