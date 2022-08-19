Rainfall possible in Colorado Springs

Heavy rainfall is possible in Colorado Springs and the surrounding areas, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a flood watch for the area. Highs will near 81 on Monday. 

 Alex Edwards, alex.edwards@gazette.com

A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of El Paso County, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. 

The warning is in effect until 8:45 p.m. for Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, The Air Force Academy, Security-Widefield and Pikeview. Between 1 to 1.5 inches of rain have already fallen and another 0.5 inches is possible.

The flash flood will affect creeks, streets and highways, according to the weather service. 

At 5:12 p.m., the weather service issued a special weather statement, forecasting pea-sized hail and 30-mile-an-hour winds for Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs and Pikeview. The areas were on watch for pea-sized hail until 5:45 p.m.

First snow falls in Colorado mountains with more expected — including on Pikes Peak
Colorado Springs weather: Cool-ish and wet weekend
Load comments