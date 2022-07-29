070221-news-weather 1.jpg (copy)

A flash-flood warning is in effect for parts of El Paso County, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo

 Christian Murdock, Gazette file

The areas affected include Colorado Springs, Cimarron Hills, Falcon, Black Forest, Fountain, Security Widefield, Peyton and Peterson Air Force Base. The warning is in effect for the included areas until 9:45 p.m.  

The flash flood will impact highways, streets and underpasses. Residents are advised not to drive through floodwaters and should move to higher ground. 

According to the NWS, between 1 and 2 inches of rain have already fallen. Rain is expected to fall between 1 and 3 inches tonight. 

Click or tap here for traffic updates on The Gazette's interactive traffic map.

