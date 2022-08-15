Storm and rain Clouds over Garden of the Gods (copy) (copy)

Storm clouds hang over Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs. The National Weather Service in Pueblo is forecasting "excessive" rainfall Sunday in central and southeast Colorado that could trigger flash flooding.

A flash flood warning is in effect for parts of El Paso County, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo

The warning is in effect until 8:15 p.m. for Calhan, Ramah and Peyton in the northeastern part of the county. Between 1 and 2.5 inches have already fallen.

Residents are advised by the weather service to avoid driving through flooded roads. The flooding will impact small creeks highways, streets and underpasses. 

The rest of El Paso County remains under a flood watch. 

