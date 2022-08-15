A flash flood warning is in effect for parts of El Paso County, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The warning is in effect until 8:15 p.m. for Calhan, Ramah and Peyton in the northeastern part of the county. Between 1 and 2.5 inches have already fallen.
Residents are advised by the weather service to avoid driving through flooded roads. The flooding will impact small creeks highways, streets and underpasses.
Flash Flood Warning continues for El Paso County, CO until 8:00 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/bXEnTd3lbF— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) August 16, 2022
The rest of El Paso County remains under a flood watch.