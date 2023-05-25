The National Weather Service announced part of El Paso County is under a flash-flood warning Thursday evening.

South-central El Paso County, including Fountain, Security-Widefield and Fort Carson, is under a flash-flood warning until 10:30 p.m. The affected areas have already received 1 to 2 inches of rain. Another 0.5 to 1 inches are possible for the area, the weather service said.

Residents are urged to not drive on flooded roads and be aware of their surroundings. The flooding will impact creeks, highways, streets, underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas, the weather service said.

In addition to the flood warning, the weather service issued a hail and wind warning for southern El Paso County until 8:45 p.m. Penny-sized hail and winds of up to 30 mph are possible, according to the weather service.

The heavy winds could knock down tree limbs as well as blow around unsecured objects. The weather service said minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Residents should seek shelter in a sturdy structure, according to the weather service.

Looking ahead at Colorado Springs weather this weekend:

Friday — Colorado Springs is expected to have a high of 74 degrees with showers and thunderstorms likely. The chance of precipitation is 60%

Saturday — Saturday has a 20% chance of thunderstorms and showers. Mostly sunny skies with a high near 77 degrees.

Sunday — There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny skies with a high near 77 degrees.