The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a flash flood warning for parts of El Paso County Monday night.

The warning is in effect for Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, Green Mountain Falls and Cascade until midnight, according to the weather service.

Thunderstorms producing heavy rain and hail have been seen throughout the affected areas, and flash flooding is ongoing or anticipated to begin shortly.

Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have already been recorded, and the weather service expects a rainfall rate of 1.5 to 2.5 inches over the course of an hour.

Colorado Springs is also under a severe thunderstorm warning until 9:45 p.m. Wind gusts of up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail is expected in the area. Persistent hail was reported on social media on the north side of the city Monday night.

The flash flooding is expected to impact creeks, streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Poor drainage and low-lying areas are expected to be impacted, the weather service said.

Residents are asked to avoid walking and driving through flood waters. Anyone in the area is asked to move to higher ground immediately.

