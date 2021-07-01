Several weather alerts are in effect Thursday evening in Colorado, including along the Front Range and Interstate 25 corridor.
The National Weather Service on Thursday morning issued a flash flood watch for El Paso, Teller and Pueblo counties and much of the I-25 corridor.
10:30 p.m. update
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning until 1:30 a.m. for areas including Woodland Park, Cripple Creek, Green Mountain Falls, Victor, Florissant, Waugh Mountain, Divide, Texas Creek and Pikes Peak.
9:30 p.m. update
Flash Flood Warning including Pueblo CO, Pueblo West CO, Blende CO until 12:15 AM MDT pic.twitter.com/z4JQb1KVhT— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 2, 2021
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for northwestern Pueblo County and for southeastern Fremont County at around 9 p.m., after they detected a thunderstorm that was producing heavy rains in that area. At that time, the agency had at least one report of flooding at the railroad bridge just east of the Pueblo Riverwalk
The warning will last until 12:15 a.m.
6:30 p.m. update
Focus for Severe Thunderstorms has shifted south of highway 50. Large hail and damaging winds along with localized flash flooding will be the primary storm threats through 10 PM. #cowx pic.twitter.com/MAyNUtw5uP— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 2, 2021
At around 6:20 p.m., the National Weather Service in Pueblo announced that their radar had detected a strong, northbound thunderstorm over Penrose, or 19 miles north of the Junkins burn scar.
In southern Colorado, the agency said at around 6:15 p.m. that the risk for severe thunderstorms had mostly migrated south of U.S. 50, and that an area in the southeastern part of the state encompassing parts of Pueblo, Otero, Bent, Baca, Las Animas, and Huerfano county could see significant hail and wind, as well as localized flash flooding.
At around 7 p.m., the agency issued a flash flood warning for La Junta, Timpas, Hawley, and Rocky Ford.
At 557 PM MDT, radar indicated heavy rain due to storms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 & 2" of rain have fallen.Some locations that will experience flooding include: Wellington Lake, Pine Grove, Buffalo Creek, Bailey, Shawnee, Glenisle and Foxton. #cowx https://t.co/VA8a5CImmj— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 2, 2021
In Bailey, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning after heavy rain that could cause small streem flooding was forecast in an area that included Wellington Lake, Pine Grove, Buffalo Creek, Bailey, Shawnee, Glenisle, and Foxton.
5:30 p.m. update
Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Pueblo County, CO until 6:30 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/jVneTgaCsA— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 1, 2021
A flash flood warning is issued for areas in southern Colorado including Chaffee and Fremont counties until 8:30 p.m.
Parts of Pueblo County including Boone and Avondale areas were under a tornado warning until 5:30 p.m.
Flash Flood Warning including Arvada CO, Leyden CO until 6:00 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/pgC24yo6ki— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 1, 2021
The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a* Urban & Small Stream Flood Advisory for eastern Boulder County until 530 PM.* At 403 PM MDT, radar indicated heavy rain from storms, causing urban & small stream flooding. Between 1.0 and 1.5"of rain have fallen. #cowx https://t.co/m2yHC4urEP— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 1, 2021
⚠ Flash Flood Warning for the Cameron Peak Burn Area ⚠ Heavy rain has fallen near Masonville, along the far eastern portion of the Cameron Peak burn area, including Masonville. Up to an inch of rain has fallen and flash flooding could begin shortly. #cowx https://t.co/XCIsntyV9y pic.twitter.com/jvNAI0CPw8— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 1, 2021
In northern Colorado, Greeley was hit with around 3 to 4 inches of rain in about an hour, according to the weather service in Boulder. The weather service reported 4.4 inches of rain in Greeley in less than two hours, according to a 9News report. The rush of rain Thursday is more than a quarter of the city's average annual precipitation.
Heads up Greeley! Radar and rain gauge observations show up to 3-4" of rain in the last hour! We're starting to see reports of street flooding and stalled vehicles. If you come across flooded roadways, Turn Around, Don't Drown! #cowx pic.twitter.com/JGf7xrCvlt— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 1, 2021
Flooding in Greeley has inundated a construction zone, pushing fencing over and making some roads impassable. #cowx #wxtwitter @CReppWx pic.twitter.com/reuoUbuSSz— Parker Koppes (@ParkerKoppes) July 1, 2021
Nearly 400 flights were delayed and more than 91 had been canceled at Denver International Airport on Thursday because of weather.
Late Thursday morning, storms forced the airport to halt all inbound flights from landing and a hold was put in place shortly after 11 a.m., said Alex Renteria, a spokesperson for the airport.
As of 1:30 p.m., 441 were flights were delayed and 91 scuttled, according to the website Flight Aware.
11 a.m. update
The weather service issued a flash flood watch for El Paso, Teller and Pueblo counties and much of the Interstate 25 corridor.
Forecasters issued the watch to heighten awareness about an elevated risk for floods due to "slow-moving thunderstorms with heavy rain that could potentially lead to flash flooding along part of the I-25 corridor,” said Stephen Rodriguez, a National Weather Service meteorologist based in Pueblo.
The slow-moving storms are unlikely to be intense, but they could saturate the region with enough water to cause flooding. Small hail and strong wind gusts are also possible.
Burn scars along the Pikes Peak region are particularly at-risk for flash floods because they do not absorb water well, a characteristic that also makes them more prone to mudslides like the ones that closed parts of Interstate 70 earlier this week.