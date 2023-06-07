A flash flood warning issued Wednesday afternoon for parts of northern El Paso County has expired.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo tweeted around 1:30 p.m. that the warning would remain in place until 3:15 p.m. for areas including Palmer Lake, Monument and Black Forest.

Radar estimates as much as 2 inches of rain have fallen near the Air Force Academy this afternoon, according to one unofficial report.

Latest reports near Gleneagle and Black Forest, however, show the respective areas have received just .38 inches and .79 inches by 2:19 p.m., according to National Weather Service Pueblo meteorologist Klint Skelly. Radar estimates “appear to be overestimating rainfall rates,” he said.

Wednesday's rain storms continue a week of wet conditions in Colorado Springs that have amounted to 1.16 inches of rain so far in June. That number is .67 inches higher than the average.

Nearly stationary thunderstorms in northern El Paso County are creating flash flooding concerns.Doppler radar estimates as much as 2” of rain already near the Air Force Academy! #COwx #FlashFloodWarning pic.twitter.com/GZCqzVofz0 — Meteorologist Kody Wilson (@kodythewxguy) June 7, 2023

11 a.m. update: A flash flood watch has been issued for several burn scars Wednesday in Colorado, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

The flash flood watch from noon through 9 p.m. area includes the Decker, Spring Creek, Junkins and Hayden Pass burn scars in central and southern Colorado.

Sign Up for Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Other areas of concern within the watch include the Chalk Cliffs in Chaffee County and Poncha Pass between Chaffee and Saguache counties, according to the Weather Service.

There is also a flood flash warning until 3:15 p.m. in Black Forest, Monument and Palmer Park.

“Another wet and active weather day for the area,” the Weather Service said through social media Wednesday morning, citing localized heavy rainfall and flash flooding to be the main weather impact concerns for the day.

Officials are asking the public to shelter indoors as afternoon thunderstorms approach, to avoid flooded roadways and be wary of lightning.

The Weather Service also said there are flood threats in the Cameron Peak, East Troublesome and Williams Fork fire burn scars in northern Colorado.

Around Colorado Springs, there’s an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early afternoon Wednesday, with an expected high temperature near 74 degrees. The chance of rain is 60% Wednesday night.