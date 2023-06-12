A flash flood warning is in effect for parts of northeast El Paso County on Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

The warning was issued shortly after 10:30 a.m. and is in effect until 2 p.m. for Peyton and areas around Falcon.

Flash Flood Warning including Peyton CO until 2:00 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/33zWngcckJ — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) June 12, 2023

Several areas in and around Colorado Springs remain in a flash flood watch after heavy rain Sunday and an overnight downpour.

8:30 a.m. update:

Police were on accident alert after midnight and after heavy rain caused reported street flooding in the southwest part of the city, according to a tweet from Colorado Springs police.

The water flows from the rain sweeping into Fountain Creek has washed away part of the foundation of the new Fountain Creek Regional Trail bridge, which was just finished in 2021. Now the bridge appears to be severely compromised. pic.twitter.com/7yBmkvKJTg — Jon Mitchell (@byJonMitchell) June 12, 2023

Shortly before 12:30 a.m., CSPD Communications reported on Twitter that westbound Star Ranch Road was closed at Colorado 115 because of flooding. Around 2 a.m., CSPD tweeted that the the road had reopened.

Around 1:30 a.m., the Colorado Springs Fire Department reported on Twitter that crews were responding to a swift water rescue at East Platte Avenue and Hathaway Drive. Firefighters said they assisted one person who was under a bridge; the person was not injured.

Affected areas for the flash flood warning include southeast Colorado Springs, Fountain and Security.

The flood warning was in effect until 8:30 a.m. while the flash flood watch remains in place.

Large hail, damaging wind gusts and torrential rainfall are the main risks Monday, the Weather Service says. An isolated tornado risk will also be possible. Flash flooding on area burn scars and areas that have seen recent heavy rainfall is possible.

Colorado Springs had 1.47 inches of rain Sunday, according to th Weather Service. It's been a soggy June in the city and region, with 2.69 inches of rain this month at the official measuring location at Colorado Springs Airport and measurable precipitation eight of 11 days. The city's average June rain total is 0.87 of an inch.

A flash flood watch will remain in effect into the evening for the Pikes Peak region, including Teller County, Colorado Springs, Monument Ridge and Rampart Range. The flood watch, for some areas, remains in effect until Wednesday, according to the Weather Service.

The chance of heavy rain around Colorado Springs remains high throughout the day and night.

A special weather statement has been issued for Security CO, Fountain CO and Wigwam CO until 9:00 AM MDT pic.twitter.com/3F7G61OqAx — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) June 12, 2023

New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch are possible around Colorado Springs, the Weather Service says. Expect a high temperature near 65.

Rain is possible each day throughout the week around Colorado Springs.