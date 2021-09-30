As a fall chill settled over much of Colorado, winter thrill-seekers got their first taste of the coming ski season.

Many of the the state’s ski areas saw flakes this week. While not enough to ski, snowboard, sled, or slide down, the snow is enough to get restless winter athletes excited for the coming season.

Arapahoe Basin was among the first to see signs of snow this week.

Soon after, several other ski resorts, including Breckenridge, Vail, and Keystone, also started to see snowfall.

Moody mountain mornings as the seasons collide and winter fast approaches! #WinterWednesday pic.twitter.com/nP0pjsSkDr — Breckenridge Resort (@breckenridgemtn) September 29, 2021

The cooler temperatures brought snowy views of the Gore Range this morning! ❄️ #WinterWednesday pic.twitter.com/NjrlFZNPNo — Vail (@vailmtn) September 29, 2021

Your snow dances are working!🕺💃❄️ pic.twitter.com/hNYBS2HSTs — Keystone Resort (@KeystoneMtn) September 30, 2021

Resorts in the southern half of the state, including Purgatory and Wolf Creek, also saw snow on their mountain peaks.

A sight to see 🍂❄️Who else caught a glimpse of snow in the high country this morning? Needless to say, we were pretty excited. 📷: 9/27 pic.twitter.com/nWHjaulleK — Purgatory Resort (@skipurg) September 27, 2021

Yesterday, Copper Mountain also saw a dusting.

This morning's snowfall was beyond breathtaking. As the snow starts to build up on the rugged peaks of Copper Mountain, we can't help but feel their magnetic pull. Come charge the mountain magic with us this winter - Season Passes and Four Packs on sale. https://t.co/NsnykQl9uE pic.twitter.com/gpRoLJSCtc — Copper Mountain (@CopperMtn) September 29, 2021

Overnight flurries left Pikes Peak also capped with snow on Thursday.

Colorado, your fall colors are amazing. Also why am I not in the mountains more?!#cowx #fallcolors pic.twitter.com/ke71Gf8s1L — Jim Tang (@wxmann) September 28, 2021

Fall in Colorado is just magical. Seeing the San Juan's at peak was nothing short of spectacular. The colors were just so beautiful and vibrant. pic.twitter.com/EhBXf2g3C5 — Stephanie.eth (@Stormwatcher771) September 30, 2021

The first snows of the 2021 fall season arrived later than usual, said National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Hodanish said.

"Last Saturday I went out looking at the aspens like everybody else, but there was no snow in the mountains at all. That just didn't make sense," he said. "In all the decades I've lived here, there was always snow when the aspens were going, so we're running behind schedule."

Part of the reason for the delayed snow, he said, were the dry conditions that have plagued the state, especially in the south and west.

But snow and other precipitation should be more common from here on out, Hodanish said.

"The cool weather's finally arrived, and we're now back to normal," he said. "We've got a couple weather systems moving across the area, that makes things a little easier to get snow on the peaks."

More high country snow could fly in the coming days, with rain showers predicted at lower elevations across the Pikes Peak region through Sunday.