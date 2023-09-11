For just a moment Monday morning, heavy clouds cleared enough to unveil the first snowfall of the 2023-2024 season atop Pikes Peak.

Cameras also showed visitors traversing snowfall several inches thick that blanketed the 14,115-foot summit throughout the day.

While the National Weather Service in Pueblo said it doesn't have official snowfall numbers for the peak, the Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway said "six inches of fresh powder" greeted the train at the top Monday morning.

Other peaks across Colorado recorded their first snowfalls of the season.

Rocky Mountain National Park's Alpine Visitor Center webcam captured a vast snowy scene at 11,796 feet Monday across Mount Chapin, Fall River Canyon, Old Fall River Road and part of Trail Ridge, though the snow appeared to have melted as of 4 p.m.

Peaks around Copper Mountain, in Summit County, as well as Longs Peak also saw snow.

Chances of rain and snow showers on Pikes Peak are expected to stick around through the week leading up to the Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent races, the former of which involves 26.2 miles of mountain running and 7,815 feet of vertical gain to the top.

Race representative Kathy Hubel told The Gazette that the organization will meet with the National Weather Service, Pikes Peak Highway and El Paso County Search and Rescue to review trail conditions and weather forecasts this week and will provide runners with that information ahead of the race.

"In the 67-year history of the Pikes Peak Marathon (and) Ascent, we've had sun, rain, hail, snow, sleet, wind," Hubel said in an email. "It's not uncommon to have sun and heat in Manitou and poor weather on the summit, so regular communication with the National Weather Service is something we do every race week and on race day."

Below America's Mountain, the average date of the first snowfall in Colorado Springs is Oct. 19. Last year, the city saw its first dusting on Oct. 27.