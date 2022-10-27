Though Colorado Springs' first snowfall came only as a dusting in most parts of the city, a winter storm making its way across the state blanketed swaths of the higher terrain with as much as 9 inches of snow Thursday.

Flurries persisted during the morning hours in the city but as of noon had yet to accumulate at the Colorado Springs Airport, where the National Weather Service in Pueblo officially records weather for the city. A "trace" amount of snow was acknowledged by meteorologists but was not enough to count as measurable snowfall, said Makoto Moore, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

"If you move a little further north, there's definitely a little more snowfall there," Moore said, noting that Pueblo has received no rain or snowfall but that he did not have official totals for the Colorado Springs area.

According to the National Weather Service's online nationwide snowfall report for the past 24 hours, Florissant had received 1.7 inches of snow as of 8:30 a.m. and Castle Rock had received 1.4 inches as of 10:50 a.m.

Heavy snow has been consolidated to the southern Interstate 25 corridor south of Walsenburg and the higher terrain, including various ski destinations along or near Interstate 70.

Nearly 6 inches of snow had fallen near Vail Mountain as of 7 a.m. and just over 5 inches south of Breckenridge and 6.5 inches in Copper Mountain by 9:45 a.m.

The wintry mix in Colorado Springs has done little to aid precipitation amounts this month. The normal precipitation amount for October is almost 0.8 inches, but before Thursday, this month has seen a meager 0.09 inches fall over two days over three weeks ago.

That dryness, plus gusty wind speeds and subsequent low humidity, has exacerbated fire weather, Moore said, and Thursday's snow is not expected quell those conditions.

"There won't be any fires today, but this is a relatively quick-moving system," Moore said. "By this time tomorrow, we're looking at high temperatures in the upper 50s once again and humidity dropping down into the teens. It really doesn't have much effect on fire danger."

While temperatures are expected to be "normal or slightly below-normal" through this week, wind speeds could again pick up on Wednesday and lead to more fire danger into November, Moore said.

Another approaching system could bring more snowfall "by next weekend," he said, but flurries are not likely to be consistent through the end of the year. Based on the climate report for the rest of 2022, there are "sporadic chances" for snow, but overall temperatures could be at or slightly above seasonal normals, Moore said.