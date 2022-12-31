The AdAmAn Club is set to launch fireworks off the top of Pikes Peak tonight at 9 p.m. and then again at midnight to ring in 2023. But will the clouds get in the way of the two shows happening tonight?
Paul Steward, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pueblo, says there's a good chance that conditions will be favorable for the 9 p.m. show, despite some clouds passing through the area ahead of a storm that's blowing in from the southwest. That storm is expected to hit the Pikes Peak region Sunday night.
As of 8 p.m. Saturday, satellite imagery was showing a break in cloud movement for the next couple hours, Steward said. So while conditions are looking pretty good for the 9 p.m show, it's too soon to say for the midnight show.
The good news is there will be more chances to see the fireworks, even between passing clouds, because tonight's shows are expected to be bigger than usual.
This year, 179 shells of fireworks are planned for the 9 p.m. show, which is more than the typical five to honor “the Frozen Five.” There are 246 shells planned for midnight — about 100 more than usual.
Tomorrow's forecast: Looking at New Years Day, mostly cloudy conditions are predicted, with a 30% chance of rain following 5 p.m. and a high around 49.
Sunday night, there’s a 70% chance of rain before 9 p.m. that is expected to turn to snow with a low of 23. New snow accumulation is possible, reaching around 1 inch.