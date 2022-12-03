COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire on the roof of a shopping center Saturday morning in the southern part of the city.

Firefighters said at about 7:20 a.m. that crews were on scene at the shopping center near Highway 115 and Cheyenne Meadows Road. According to firefighters, a natural gas heating unit on the roof was on fire.

At about 7:30 a.m., firefighters said the fire appeared to be contained, and they were searching the building for any additional hidden fires.

