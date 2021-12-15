High winds are slamming parts of southeastern Colorado with some gusts reaching 107 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Winds are sweeping the plains and the agency reported a 107 mph gust in Lamar and snow squalls were reported in Colorado Springs along Interstate 25 and Woodland Park along US-24.
Around 8:42 a.m. and "a wall of dust" headed through Pueblo, the agency said.
WOW! Viewer Paul Banta took this video from the Air Force Academy pull-off looking north during the earlier snow squall warning! The warning was for northern El Paso County and expired at 9:15 a.m.— KKTV 11 News (@KKTV11News) December 15, 2021
A dust storm warning is in effect for La Junta, Las Animas and Rocky Ford until 10:30 a.m. the weather service said.
Gusts in southern El Paso and Pueblo Counties hit 80 mph along I-25 and winds are expected to start increasing along the interstate between 9:30 a.m. and noon with gusts expected to hit 90 mph throughout the Pikes Peak region, the agency said.
842 AM— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) December 15, 2021
107 mph gust just occurred at Lamar, across the eastern plains! Very dangerous conditions occurring across far eastern CO at this time. Please use extreme caution! #cowx
The weather service warned that winds could blow down trees, power lines and kick up dust, making for hazardous air quality until 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Several flights were cancelled out of Colorado Springs airport with many more delayed. Travelers can view the full list of flight cancellations here.
Wednesday's wind also means fire danger is high because flames could spread at extremely fast and because humidity will also be as low as 14%, the weather service said.
A snow squall warning is in effect until 9:15 AM MST for I-25, US-24 near Colorado Springs, CO and US-24 near Woodland Park, CO. pic.twitter.com/k9IuqaGm5v— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) December 15, 2021
The rest of the week is forecast to have high temperatures in the 40s with sunny skies, the agency said.
Tuesday marked the 217th straight day without measurable snowfall in Colorado Springs, a streak that has been going since May 11. The longest stretch without snow in Colorado Springs lasted 236 days in 2012 and 1946, according the weather service.
Colorado Springs broke the record for latest measurable snowfall after Dec. 2 came and went without any snow.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 47 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 41 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 44 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 56 degrees and winds around 10 mph.