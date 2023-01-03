A dense and freezing fog is expected to cover El Paso County until Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 5 a.m. Wednesday and is expected to cause hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility in El Paso County, especially east of the I-25 corridor.

The weather service says a light glaze and slick conditions are possible, especially on bridges and elevated surfaces. Visibility is one quarter mile or less in the fog.

Drivers should slow down, use headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

The fog should clear up later in the day as Wednesday's forecast calls for a sunny day with a high near 39 degrees, according to the weather service.