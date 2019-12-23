Despite a snowy start to the season, Colorado Springs residents dreaming of a white Christmas may have to wait until next year.

Temperatures have been unseasonably warm in Colorado Springs since the official start of winter on Saturday.

Temperatures will gradually drop as the week continues, with a high of 49 degrees predicted for Christmas. Snow showers are likely along the Continental Divide, but dry, mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for Christmas and Thursday across the plains, the service reported.

More winter-like weather could return to southeastern Colorado by Friday. Forecasters predict a 30% chance of snow during the day and a high near 38. A chance of snow is possible through Saturday.

Here's the full forecast for the week from the National Weather Service:

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Friday: A 30% chance of snow after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Saturday: A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 40.

