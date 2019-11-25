Get ready for more snow around Colorado Springs and many other parts of Colorado before Thanksgiving.
Snow is expected to begin falling north of Monument after sundown on Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. The storm is expected to arrive in Colorado Springs after midnight Tuesday, and the heaviest local snowfall is forecast for Tuesday morning, said meteorologist Lucy Bergemann with Gazette news partner KKTV.
Here are the forecast snow totals:
- Colorado Springs: 4-6 inches
- Monument: 6-8 inches
- Castle Rock: 9 inches
- Pueblo: 1-2 inches
- Canon City: 2-3 inches
- Denver: 11 inches
- Limon: 6-8 inches
- Burlington: 6-8 inches
- Sterling: 11 inches
- Lamar: 1-2 inches
- Salida: 2-3 inches
- Leadville: 3-4 inches
- Wolf Creek Pass: 8-12 inches
- Fort Collins: 13 inches
- Steamboat Springs: 6 inches
Strong winter storm to impact southern Colorado. #COwx #Colorado pic.twitter.com/sY9Z5vTGVz— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) November 25, 2019