Get ready for more snow around Colorado Springs and many other parts of Colorado before Thanksgiving.

Snow is expected to begin falling north of Monument after sundown on Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. The storm is expected to arrive in Colorado Springs after midnight Tuesday, and the heaviest local snowfall is forecast for Tuesday morning, said meteorologist Lucy Bergemann with Gazette news partner KKTV.

Another winter storm heading into Colorado ahead of Thanksgiving

Here are the forecast snow totals:

- Colorado Springs: 4-6 inches

- Monument: 6-8 inches

- Castle Rock: 9 inches

- Pueblo: 1-2 inches

- Canon City: 2-3 inches

- Denver: 11 inches

- Limon: 6-8 inches

- Burlington: 6-8 inches

- Sterling: 11 inches

- Lamar: 1-2 inches

- Salida: 2-3 inches

- Leadville: 3-4 inches

- Wolf Creek Pass: 8-12 inches

- Fort Collins: 13 inches

- Steamboat Springs: 6 inches

Tags

Load comments