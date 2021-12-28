Denver is expected to be mostly sunny on Tuesday, with a high near 39 degrees, the National Weather Service in Boulder predicted.
Residents should also expect winds ranging from 7 to 11 mph, with gusts reaching 18 mph.
Special avalanche advisories have been issued for Colorado’s Front Range and Steamboat Springs and Flat Tops zones, and warnings have been issued in several zones, including the Vail and Summit counties zone, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.
Winter storm warnings are in effect through 5 p.m. Wednesday in the west Elk mountains and Sawatch Range, as well as in the Grand and Battlement mesas The National Weather Service reported that road conditions could be “slick and hazardous” in the mountains.
Here's a look at the forecast for Denver for the rest of the week:
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 38 degrees. Winds from 5 to 8 mph could reach gusts as high as 15 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 49 degrees, and breezy weather with winds 13 to 16 mph Gusts could reach 30 mph
Friday, New Year's Eve: A 30% chance of snow largely beginning after 11 a.m. Partly sunny weather with a high near 43 degrees. Snow is likely overnight, before 11 p.m. Temperatures could reach a low of 9 degrees.
Saturday, New Year's Day: A "slight" chance of snow before 11 a.m., and mostly sunny weather with a high near 25 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny weather with a high near 48 degrees.