On Monday afternoon, while Colorado Springs was enduring one of the wettest days in its history, Richard Stanley looked out of his front window and watched in disbelief as his car began to float down Clarendon Drive.

“The rain just kept coming in waves,” Stanley said. “And during one of the waves, my car started moving down the street. It only moved a few feet. But it takes a lot of water to move a car.”

A storm poured 4.02 inches of rain onto Colorado Springs in a single day and turned many streets into rivers, including the intersection of Hancock Expressway and Clarendon Drive.

Stanley’s home, just north of Hancock Expressway, wasn’t badly affected by the flooding. Other homeowners on that side of the thoroughfare saw overflowing drainage ditches and several inches of hail, but structural damage was minimal.

Joanna Daugherty, who lives about a block north of Hancock, looked at her backyard, which was covered in a dirty-white blanket of hail that resembled snow.

“The drainage ditch (next to my house) backed up, and I could see water flowing past my house,” Daugherty said. “My car was flooded. But it didn’t reach my house.”

On the south side of the Hancock/Clarendon intersection, however, many residents are trying to figure out how to restore wrecked fences, saturated gardens and sodden basements.

Oriana Muasau and her husband, Matt Gardner, worked to fix their fence Tuesday as their three dogs whined and scratched at their back door.

“They’re used to being able to roam around outside,” Muasau said. “And they don’t understand why they can’t.”

“The water blew our fence out,” Gardner said. “And our back patio was completely submerged. A lot of the (debris) floated here from other people’s yards.”

Overflow from Hancock Expressway crashed through Kat Middleton’s back fence and caused “a rip tide-like current” as it flowed around — and into — her house for hours, destroying her 6-year-old son’s bedroom and flooding her basement with hundreds of gallons of water, she said.

“I’m told that some level of flooding happens here just about every year,” Middleton said. “But that wasn’t disclosed to us when we bought the house.”

Sign Up for Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Ron and Sharon Brown said the southeast part of the city has been vulnerable to flooding for years.

“This is not the first time this has happened,” said Sharon Brown. “It’s never been this bad. But whenever we get rain, this is one of the areas that gets hit the hardest.”

“We’ve complained about it to the city,” said Ron Brown, Sharon’s husband. “But nothing ever gets done. I don’t think this area is a priority.”

City officials Tuesday asserted that the city's main stormwater channels and drainage systems have mostly held up well this week, but acknowledged that several new flood-prone areas, mostly in southeast Colorado Springs, were discovered only after the record rainfall.

"We haven't seen large-scale failures or issues on our mainline channels and conveyance systems," said city Stormwater Division Manager Richard Mulledy. "In the past, with these types of flows, we've seen dramatic damage in those areas. The areas of concern that we are seeing (are) intersection and localized flooding. We're seeing some street and neighborhood flows."

Mulledy said that because Colorado Springs is a 150-year-old city, many of the roads were built to be the stormwater carriers themselves and have not been upgraded with alternate modern drainage designs since. Some areas, like Douglas Creek near Centennial Boulevard and Interstate 25 and the Park Vista neighborhood near Siferd Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway, have always been known problem areas for flooding.

But with this week's historic flows, Mulledy said, the city is actively adding to its list of new priorities based on what will immediately "protect life and property" before examining improvements needed to city infrastructure and smaller projects.

"That list that we had two weeks ago is dramatically different today, and it will be dramatically different in two weeks. We will reprioritize that list on a regular basis," he said.

Recent data suggest that the area around the Hancock/Clarendon intersection has had a drainage problem for some time.

According to a 2021 field study prepared for the city Urban Renewal Authority regarding the Hancock Commons project, which saw significant flooding Monday, drainage beneath Hancock Expressway is "undersized and backs up, causing the property to flood." Another Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) permit report from 2015 found "improper grading of the culvert pipe underneath" the same roadway, and that the issue had been present for nearly a decade at that time.

Mulledy said that area will likely rise near the top of the city's priorities.

In the meantime, Middleton and her neighbors pick up the broken pieces of their homes, lean on each other for support and wonder if the city will be prepared for the next big storm.

“Something has got to change,” she said.