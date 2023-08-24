Colorado Springs is forecast for a round of early afternoon showers Thursday with highs in the lower 90s, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Expect mostly sunny skies Thursday and a high of 90 degrees. Winds from the northwest are forecast to range from 5 to 10 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Colorado Springs and surrounding areas due to the possibility of heavy rainfall and strong winds.

“Increased moisture could lead to locally heavy rainfall with storms, especially across Southwest and Central Mountains, with lightning and gusty outflow winds up to 45 mph possible with storms today,” the weather service said in its forecast.

Looking ahead into Thursday night, there’s a 20% chance of showers before midnight, and after 2 a.m. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a low bottoming out at 61 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: There’s a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon. Expect a high of 79 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Expect a high of 74 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 81 degrees.

Monday: There’s an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect a high of 75 degrees.