Colorado Springs is forecast for hot temps Tuesday, with highs in the 90s, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Expect mostly sunny skies Tuesday and a high of 92 degrees. Winds from the north are forecast to range from 5 to 15 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Colorado Springs and the surrounding area due to the possibility of severe heat and critical fire conditions.

“Above normal temperatures will continue across southern Colorado today, with breezy southerly winds leading to spotty critical fire weather conditions across portions of the I-25 corridor this afternoon,” the weather service said in its forecast.

Looking ahead into Tuesday night, expect partly cloudy conditions and a low bottoming out at 61 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 92 degrees.

Thursday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 88 degrees.

Friday: There’s an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect a high of 80 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 79 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a chance of showers and possible thunderstorms. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 83 degrees.