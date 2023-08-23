Colorado Springs is forecast for a dry and hot Wednesday, with highs in the lower 90s, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Expect mostly sunny conditions and a high of 92 degrees. Winds from the northwest are forecast to range from 5 to 10 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook continues for Colorado Springs and surrounding areas due to severely hot temps and isolated showers expected in higher terrains.

“Above normal temperatures will continue across southern Colorado today, with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms expected across the higher terrain this afternoon and evening,” the weather service said in its forecast.

Looking ahead into Wednesday night, expect partly cloudy skies and a low of 61 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 91 degrees.

Friday: There’s a slight chance of showers between 9 a.m. and noon, with an 80% chance of storms continuing into the afternoon. Expect a high of 83 degrees.

Saturday: There’s an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect as high of 79 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 82 degrees.