Colorado Springs is forecast for another day of "dangerously high" temperatures Wednesday, with early afternoon thunderstorms on the radar, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Expecting another day of dangerous heat, especially for the San Luis Valley and southern I-25 corridor. Storms could be strong to severe today, especially along and east of a Colorado Springs to Pueblo Line. Main threats will be damaging winds, 1 inch hail, and lightning. #cowx pic.twitter.com/NzfuFRBZfS— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 26, 2023
There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Expect partly sunny skies and a high reaching 91 degrees. Winds from the northwest are forecast to range from 5 to 15 mph, shifting to the southeast as the morning progresses.
A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Colorado Springs and surrounding areas due to the possibility of frequent lightning, hail, strong winds and severely high temps.
“Dangerously high temperatures are expected again today, especially across the San Luis Valley and southern I-25 corridor. Increased chances for showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and into this evening as well, with the main risks being damaging winds, hail up to 1 inch, and frequent lightning,” the weather service said in its forecast.
“The highest chances for damaging winds and hail will exist along and east of the Colorado Springs to Pueblo line.”
Looking ahead to Wednesday night, a 30% chance of showers persists through 8 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a low bottoming out at 61 degrees. Northeast winds will continue, ranging from 5 to 10 mph.
Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: There's a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 91 degrees.
Friday: There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 92 degrees.
Saturday: There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 88 degrees.
Sunday: There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 88 degrees.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only