Colorado Springs is forecast for sunny skies Wednesday and highs in the upper 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Expect sunny conditions Wednesday with a high of 87 degrees. Winds from the southeast are forecast to range from 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for areas surrounding Colorado Springs, especially on higher terrain.

“Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon over the higher terrain,” the weather outlook said in its forecast. “Main impact threats from any thunderstorms that manage to develop will be winds to 40 mph and cloud to ground lightning.”

Looking ahead into Wednesday night, expect mostly clear skies and a low of 58 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 93 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Otherwise expect sunny skies and a high of 93 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 89 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect sunny skies and a high of 86 degrees.