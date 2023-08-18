Colorado Springs is forecast for a round of afternoon showers Friday, with severely hot temperatures in the 90s, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

There's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early Friday afternoon, mainly after 1 p.m. Expect mostly sunny conditions and a high of 94 degrees. Winds from the north are forecast to range in between 5 and 10 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for the Colorado Springs area due to the presence of severely hot temperatures across the region.

"Temperatures are expected to soar to around 10 to 15 degrees, with highest readings coming in around 101 to 103," the weather service said in its forecast.

Looking ahead into Friday night, a 20% chance of rain will continue through 9 p.m. Expect partly cloudy skies and a low bottoming out at 61 degrees.

Here's the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: There's a 20% chance of showers in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 92 degrees.

Sunday: Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 90.

Monday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 89 degrees.

Tuesday: There's a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Otherwise, expect sunny skies and a high of 88 degrees.