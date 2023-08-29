Colorado Springs is forecast for mild warm temps Tuesday, with highs in the upper 70s.

Expect sunny conditions and a high of 79 degrees. A calm wind from the north is forecast to reach around 5 mph heading into the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Looking ahead into Tuesday night, expect mostly clear conditions and a low bottoming out at 54 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: Sunny skies and a high of 86 degrees.

Thursday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 91 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 89 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 86 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. Expect sunny skies and a high of 86 degrees.