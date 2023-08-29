Colorado Springs is forecast for mild warm temps Tuesday, with highs in the upper 70s.
Expect sunny conditions and a high of 79 degrees. A calm wind from the north is forecast to reach around 5 mph heading into the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Dry but continued cool today, with isolated showers and t-storms this aftn over the higher terrain and the best chance over the southern Sangre de Cristo Mts. Warming trend and daily isolated mt convection expected through Thu #cowx pic.twitter.com/tnVRe4Lgby— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) August 29, 2023
Looking ahead into Tuesday night, expect mostly clear conditions and a low bottoming out at 54 degrees.
Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Sunny skies and a high of 86 degrees.
Thursday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 91 degrees.
Friday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 89 degrees.
Saturday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 86 degrees.
Sunday: There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. Expect sunny skies and a high of 86 degrees.
