Colorado Springs is forecast for sunny conditions Friday with highs in the upper 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Expect sunny skies and a high of 88 degrees. Winds from the northwest are forecast to range from 5 to 15 mph.
Above normal temperatures are expected to persist for today and into tomorrow, but multiple weekend cold fronts should bring relief as we head into the beginning of next week! pic.twitter.com/HJJbhR58ls— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) September 8, 2023
Low humidity and breezy winds from the west have created fire weather conditions Friday, prompting a hazardous weather outlook for the area.
“Caution is advised with any outdoor burning activities,” the agency said in its forecast.
Looking ahead into Friday night, expect mostly clear conditions and a low of 54 degrees.
Above-average temperatures are expected to persist through Saturday, with a cold front rolling through the area early next week.
Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Saturday: There’s a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast, mainly after 3 p.m. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 87 degrees.
Sunday: There’s a 70% chance of precipitation on the radar, with showers expected in the morning and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 77 degrees.
Monday: There’s an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Expect a high of 70 degrees.
Tuesday: There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 69 degrees.
