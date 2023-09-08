Colorado Springs is forecast for sunny conditions Friday with highs in the upper 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Expect sunny skies and a high of 88 degrees. Winds from the northwest are forecast to range from 5 to 15 mph.

Low humidity and breezy winds from the west have created fire weather conditions Friday, prompting a hazardous weather outlook for the area.

“Caution is advised with any outdoor burning activities,” the agency said in its forecast.

Looking ahead into Friday night, expect mostly clear conditions and a low of 54 degrees.

Sign Up for Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Above-average temperatures are expected to persist through Saturday, with a cold front rolling through the area early next week.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: There’s a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast, mainly after 3 p.m. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 87 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 70% chance of precipitation on the radar, with showers expected in the morning and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 77 degrees.

Monday: There’s an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Expect a high of 70 degrees.

Tuesday: There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 69 degrees.