Rain showers and thunderstorms are forecast around Colorado Springs and much of southern Colorado on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

While the risk of severe storms will be limited, heavy rainfall with flash flooding will be possible, the weather service says. The highest risk will be in the afternoon and evening.

A flash flood watch will go into effect at noon and run until 3 a.m., Saturday for El Paso, Teller, Fremont, Custer, Douglas and more surrounding counties — stretching from north of the Palmer Divide south to the Wet Mountain Valley along the Sangre de Cristo Range.

The flash flood watch follows an overnight thunderstorm that rolled through the Colorado Springs area that brought light amounts of rain for many.

Colorado Springs can expect a high temperature of 78 with 20-25 mph winds and gusts up to 35 mph. The latest storm forecast brings a chance of a half inch to three quarters of an inch of rain, according to the weather service.

On Saturday, there's a 60% chance of rain along with a forecast high of 73. Temps are expected to rebound Sunday with a high around 79 and similar chances of rain.

Here's an extended outlook from weather service.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 7 a.m. High near 73. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 76.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. West wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.