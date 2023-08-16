Colorado Springs is forecast for a round of early afternoon showers Wednesday with highs in the low 90s, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms expected to roll through the area, mainly between 2 and 3 p.m. Expect increasing clouds throughout the day and a high of 92 degrees. Winds from the northwest are forecast to range from 5 to 10 mph.
Storms are expected to push into the I-25 corridor later this afternoon and into this evening, and will have the potential to produce damaging outflow winds with gusts up to 60 mph. #cowx pic.twitter.com/AeWxzveuKq— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) August 16, 2023
A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for the Colorado Springs area due to the possibility of strong winds, and close-ground lightning strikes with the threat of grass fires.
“Strong wind gusts from high-based thunderstorms will be possible from late afternoon into the mid-evening hours along the I-25 corridor. Wind gusts from 40 to 60 mph will be possible,” the weather service said in its forecast. “Infrequent cloud-to-ground lightning strikes from these high-based thunderstorms, combined with the strong microburst winds, could start rapidly spreading grass fires.”
Looking ahead into Wednesday night, a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms is forecast to continue through 11 p.m. Expect partly cloudy skies and a low bottoming out at 61 degrees.
Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 89 degrees.
Friday: There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 92 degrees.
Saturday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect sunny skies and a high of 90 degrees.
Sunday: Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 89 degrees.
