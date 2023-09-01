The weather forecast looks fantastic for fans of the Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival and other outdoor activities this holiday weekend in the Colorado Springs area.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo forecasts sunny skies, light winds and high temperatures in the 90s and upper 80s throughout the weekend.

On Saturday, expect a high of 93 after an overnight low of 62 with winds 5 mph to 15 mph. Calm conditions, including low wind speeds, are required for balloon ascension. The annual Lift Off festival is scheduled Saturday through Monday at Memorial Park.

On Sunday, a high near 90 is forecast with 10 mph to 15 mph winds. On Monday, a high of 89 and winds 5 mph to 15 mph are forecast.

Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies throughout the weekend.