Sunny, dry conditions are on tap in Colorado Springs for the final day of August, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The high temperature is expected to be 91 degrees, with northwest winds of 5 to 15 mph, the weather agency predicts. Wind direction should change to south southeast sometime in the afternoon.
Check out the two-day forecast! Warm and mostly dry, with some isolated showers over the mountains. Fire weather concerns increase over the eastern plains tomorrow. #cowx pic.twitter.com/5CIj5InbAQ— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) August 31, 2023
The evening is expected to be mostly clear with a low of about 58 degrees.
Here is the rest of the week’s forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Sunny skies and a high of 92 degrees expected.
Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 89 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny skies and a high of 86 degrees. A 20% chance of showers in the afternoon.
Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
