Sunny, dry conditions are on tap in Colorado Springs for the final day of August, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

The high temperature is expected to be 91 degrees, with northwest winds of 5 to 15 mph, the weather agency predicts. Wind direction should change to south southeast sometime in the afternoon.

The evening is expected to be mostly clear with a low of about 58 degrees.

Here is the rest of the week’s forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: Sunny skies and a high of 92 degrees expected.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 89 degrees.

Sign Up for Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Sunday: Sunny skies and a high of 86 degrees. A 20% chance of showers in the afternoon.

Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.